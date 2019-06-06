|
Lavern Nita Nelson
Tallahassee - Age 67, A Native of Micanopy, FL who lived in Tallahassee, FL, Daughter of the late Reverend Caster & Annie Lou (Sellers) Nelson, Associate Minister of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee, FL) and Mental Health Specialist, surrendered to the Will of God on May 26, 2019 (in Tallahassee).
The Viewing of Minister Nelson will occur on Friday (June 7, 2019) at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM; on Saturday (June 8, 2019), Viewings will occur at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee, FL) 11:00-12:00PM (The Public Viewing) - And 12:00PM (during the Service with the Processional). The Celebration of Life will occur 12:00PM with her Pastor, Reverend Joseph T. Wright, delivering the Eulogy.
The Procession will form at Minister Nelson's residence, 1111 Richardson Road, Tallahassee, FL at 11:00AM.
The Burial will follow on Sunday, 1:00PM, June 9, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Micanopy, FL.
Precious Memories will remain with her Daughters - Dr. Bridget S. Lee of Gainesville, FL, and Tunisia Dix-Tinson and Jocelyn Nelson of Tallahassee, FL; Son - Demarco Speight of Tallahassee, FL; Brother - Caster Nelson, Jr. of Micanopy, FL; Sister - Flora Bell of Riverside, CA; Grandchildren - Edwin Washington, Jr., Nia Lavern Tinson and Imani Tinson of Tallahassee, FL; Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To: DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8TH Street, Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019