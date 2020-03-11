Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
LaVerne Gosby

LaVerne Gosby Obituary
LaVerne Gosby

Tallahassee - LaVerne A.T. Gosby, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:45 A.M.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Cornerstone Church, 1915 Dale Street where she was a member. Interment will be at Spring Valley Cemetery in White Springs, Fla.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Edward; 3 daughters, Cynthia Frazier (LeRoy), Teresa Gosby of Tallahassee and Karen Powers of Dallas, Texas; 2 sons, Calvin Gosby (Jessica) of Tallahassee and Eddie Gosby Jr. of Miami, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and a host of loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Gosby, Sr.; her parents, Johnny & Annie Tomlin; brother, John Tomlin, Ronald Tomlin and Martinez Tomlin; sisters, Francis Dupree, Lucille Stone and Evelyn Tomlin.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
