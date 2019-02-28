|
|
Lawrence Carter
Tallahassee - Deacon Lawrence Edward Carter, 82, transitioned peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his home in Tallahassee, Florida.
His Homegoing Celebration will be at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 N. Martin Luther King, Boulevard, in Tallahassee, Florida where he was a devoted deacon and dedicated servant. Burial will be in Washington, D.C.
An Air Force veteran, Deacon Carter received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of D.C. and his Masters in Business and Public Administration from Southeastern University in Washington D.C.
Deacon Carter retired after thirty years of service from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., where he was the Deputy Chief of Finance. He was also a faithful member of the Emanuel Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., where he served in many capacities including Deacon, Director of Christian Education, Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee and Sunday School Teacher. After his retirement, Deacon Carter and his wife, Cynthia Simmons Carter, relocated to the warm climate of Tallahassee, Florida, in 2005. Deacon Carter continued his walk with God by blissfully joining the fellowship of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr. At Bethel, Deacon Carter immersed himself in Bethel's mission and ministries, serving faithfully and joyfully as a church deacon, Sunday School teacher, Men's Bible Study teacher, and Prayer Intercessor. Knowing Jesus, Loving Jesus, and serving Jesus: His greatest joy was to share the good news of Christ with others. Deacon Carter dutifully taught weekly Bible classes at the homeless shelter and prayed and counseled with the residents. In recognition of his faithful service to Bethel and the community, Deacon Carter was awarded the "Deacon Edward Fleming Stewardship Award" in 2014, by Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr.
Following services in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, March 1, 2019, religious services will be held at the Emanuel Baptist Church in Washington D.C. with a final deposition in Lincoln Cemetery, in Suitland, Maryland.
His loving survivors include his devoted wife of 51 years, Cynthia Simmons Carter; daughters, Trevaun Carter (Washington, D.C.) and Jessica Simmons; Grandchildren, Trenice Carter, Leyla and Larry Clark; Sisters-in-law, Colleen (Norman) Lee; Patricia Houser, and Faralee Simmons; Brothers-in-law, Melvin and Kenneth Simmons; Devoted Cousins, George and Evelyn Higginbotham, relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019