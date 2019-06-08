|
Lawrence Palmer
Tallahassee, FL - Lawrence Palmer, 68, of Tallahassee passed at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Lake County native, Mr. Palmer was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a retired maintenance technician at Florida State University. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Echols Palmer; step-children, Darius and Sharnecia Roberts; two step-grandchildren; siblings, Tracey Palmer, Evelyn (Phillip) Ardley, Sandra (Stephon) Williams, Rudolph Palmer, Jr. and Teresa (Joseph) Nix; and numerous other relatives and friends.
