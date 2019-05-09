|
|
Leah F. Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - Leah Frances Thomas, 60, finished her earthly course on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Philadelphia P.B. Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Thomas was a childcare assistant and a member of Mt. Horeb P. B. Church. Survivors include her children: Keasha (Cedric) Pompey and Leroy (Fenie) Richardson, Jr.; siblings, Minnie Moore, Inell Williams, Mary (Henry) Wyche, Carolyn (Freddie) McCray, Joe Nell (Malinda), Frank (Anita), Lester (Maria) and Ronnie (Amy) Thomas; nine grand and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019