Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah F. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leah F. Thomas Obituary
Leah F. Thomas

Tallahassee, FL - Leah Frances Thomas, 60, finished her earthly course on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Philadelphia P.B. Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Thomas was a childcare assistant and a member of Mt. Horeb P. B. Church. Survivors include her children: Keasha (Cedric) Pompey and Leroy (Fenie) Richardson, Jr.; siblings, Minnie Moore, Inell Williams, Mary (Henry) Wyche, Carolyn (Freddie) McCray, Joe Nell (Malinda), Frank (Anita), Lester (Maria) and Ronnie (Amy) Thomas; nine grand and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now