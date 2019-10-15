Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Chapel AME Church, Sawdust Community
Quincy, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Church of God In Christ
Quincy, FL
Quincy, FL - Leatrice Thigpen Green, 90, of Quincy, FL passed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at St. John Church of God In Christ, Quincy, FL, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Union Chapel AME Church, Sawdust Community in Quincy. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A lifelong resident of Gadsden County, Mrs. Green was a 1948 graduate of Stevens High School and a retired employee with Bank of America. She was a very devoted member of Union Chapel, where she held several leadership positions. Treasuring her love and legacy are her daughter, Sharon L. Green; sisters: Gladys T. Rhowe and Isabell Thigpen; brothers: Amos (Dorothy), Lewis and James (Bettye) Thigpen; brothers-in-law: Leroy Ross, Jimmy (Annie) Green and Christopher (Goldie) Green; two devoted nephews: Charles (Pam) Barker and Ulysses Green; and several loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Green was predeceased by her husband, Albert; parents, Alonzo and Emmaline Ray Thigpen and a sister, Mildred Thigpen Maxwell Ross.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
