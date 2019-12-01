|
Lee Abels Everhart
Lee Abels Everhart, 91, passed peacefully to be with his Lord on November 26, 2019. He was born October 14, 1928 in High Point, North Carolina. He attended public schools in NC and Porter Military Academy in Charleston, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents, Eccles D. Everhart and Doris A. Everhart, his wife of almost 50 years Margaret R. Everhart and his daughter Theresa J. Everhart. He leaves behind his wife of 10 years Marie Mills Everhart, his daughters Lee Ann Everhart and Susan Everhart McAlister, two grandsons, Jordon Lee McAlister and Lee Everhart McAlister, stepdaughter Dana Mills Herman (Barry) and their 3 daughters, AnnMarie, Avery and Ansley.
He majored in business administration at the University of Virginia. Upon graduating he moved to the Tallahassee area with his college friend George Langford. In 1951 he and George established Municipal Code Corporation, a firm editing and codifying municipal laws and ordinances. In 1955 he established The Commonwealth Corporation, a mortgage banking firm. In 1958 Lee sold his investment in The Commonwealth Corporation and formed Everhart Construction Company. In the intervening years, Everhart Construction Company, has completed over 2,500 residential units, developed substantial amounts of land in North Florida, as well as commercial construction of office buildings, most notably Woodcrest Office Park and Maclay School. Along with his first wife Margaret they worked together to form Everhart Companies which included Everhart Interiors, a leading interior design firm in Tallahassee.
Lee was a Life Director of the Florida Home Builders Association and served as its President in 1973. He has been a speaker and consultant on numerous National Association of Home Builder's panels.
Lee has served on the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and has been active in church (Trinity United Methodist Church) and civic affairs. He served as a City Commissioner and as Mayor of the City of Tallahassee (1969-1972). He is a Past President of the Florida (State) Chamber of Commerce.
In June 1974, Lee was appointed by the Federal Court to serve as the Trustee under Chapter 10 of the Bankruptcy Act for the reorganization of The Commonwealth Corporation, a major mortgage banking and insurance company. His endeavors rebuilt the company and protected the financial interest of many hundreds of creditors.
In 1978 Lee was named Florida's Builder of the Year by the 12,000 member Florida Home Builders Association. This is the highest honor that a builder can receive from his peers in the State of Florida.
His love for his community is evident by his numerous roles in civic groups and volunteer positions.
Lee was fortunate enough to find his second love, Marie, later in life. She was a devoted wife and caretaker in his later years. The family would like to express gratitude to the friends and family that supported us with love and prayers as well as the caretakers at Westminster Oaks, most notably his "pals" Stephanie Marshall and Betty Murray. The service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. We invite friends and family to join us in Moor Hall for a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Big Bend Hospice or to . Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (850/893-4177) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019