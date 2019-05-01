|
Lee Adrian Durden, 75, of Havana, FL, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born in Bainbridge, GA on August 23, 1943 to Lamar and Elizabeth Durden. Lee graduated from Havana High School and married the love of his life, Joan, on August 8, 1975. Lee worked for the State of FL Department of Transportation for 35 plus years. He had a passion for helping others and was loved by all who knew him.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. Early; son, James A. Will (Carolee); granddaughter, Deanna M. Early; brother, Bobby Ray Durden (Carrie); nieces, Camille Hathaway (Jimmy) and Augusta Bostick (Wyatt); and nephews, Pat Durden (Phebe) and Nathan Walker (Summer).
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the Vicker's Cemetery, 252 Bob Miller Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019