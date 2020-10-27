Lee Artis GriffinHattiesburg, MS - Lee Artis Griffin, 56, passed on Friday, October 23, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Springfield Cemetery. Lloyd. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Griffin family. Lee was a native of Okeechobee, FL where he was a star athlete before graduating in 1983 from Okeechobee High School. He was an auto detailer and custodian. Survivors include his children: Bianca Griffin and Kaden James; brothers: Gene and Percy Miller, Ivan and Hubert Griffin; aunt, Rebecca Cuyler; uncle, Dosber Cuyler and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.