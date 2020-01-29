Resources
Tallahassee, FL - Lee Etta Proctor, 84, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial Monday at 12 noon in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Proctor was a retired food services cashier at Florida State Hospital. Treasuring her love are her husband, Deacon Ernest Proctor, Sr.; five sons, Sylvester Elvin, Cedric DeWayne (Tammie), Ernest Jr. (Elsie Scurry), Anthony (Erica) and Lapadre (Sinetra) Proctor; 12 grand and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Idella Barnes Wade; brothers-in-law, William "Doug" Marshall and Arthur McCarr; and numerous other relatives and friends. Her son, Matthew predeceased her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
