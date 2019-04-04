|
Lee H. Barnes
Tallahassee, FL - Lee Henry Barnes, 63, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch M.B. Church, with burial on Monday at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Barnes was a United States Army veteran and a professional painter. An active member of Union Branch, he served with the Choir and Kitchen ministries. Survivors include his longtime companion, Tammie L. Copeland; children, Tonyalyn (Jermaine) Herring, Monique Copeland, Kyeyon Barnes and Dennis Smith; siblings, Arthur Jr, Major, Charles, Freeman, Leroy and Bruce Barnes, Mattie B. (Jesse) Kelly, Juanita and Dorothy Barnes; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019