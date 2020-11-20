Leila Ann Hittinger
Tallahassee - Leila Ann Hittinger, age 92 entered rest November 19, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and had lived in Tallahassee 50 plus years. Leila was a homemaker. She and her husband were founding members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Leila was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Hittinger and daughter Melissa Baziuk. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Hittinger, Steven Hittinger both of Tallahassee FL, Michael Hittinger of Quincy, FL, Joseph Hittinger of San Francisco, CA; twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)