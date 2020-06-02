Lelia Moore BlackshearGreenville, FL - Mrs. Lelia Moore Blackshear, 95, of Greenville, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Greenville. A native and lifelong resident of Madison County, Mrs. Blackshear was a church mother at New Zion. She retired after more than 35 years working as a CNA at Pineland Nursing Home. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters: Joyce Alexander, Carolyn (Henry Sr.) Livingston, Frednell Blackshear and Carrie (Onazina) Washington; daughter-in-law, Susie Bruton Blackshear; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Essie Mae Lyles; sister-in-law, Essie Mae Davis; brothers-in-law, Cleveland (Flossie) and Clarence (Leila) Blackshear, Jr.; and countless other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel Jr., son, Tommy and siblings: Tolbert Jr., Samuel, Cora and Letha Mae.