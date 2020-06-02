Lelia Moore Blackshear
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelia Moore Blackshear

Greenville, FL - Mrs. Lelia Moore Blackshear, 95, of Greenville, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Greenville. A native and lifelong resident of Madison County, Mrs. Blackshear was a church mother at New Zion. She retired after more than 35 years working as a CNA at Pineland Nursing Home. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters: Joyce Alexander, Carolyn (Henry Sr.) Livingston, Frednell Blackshear and Carrie (Onazina) Washington; daughter-in-law, Susie Bruton Blackshear; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Essie Mae Lyles; sister-in-law, Essie Mae Davis; brothers-in-law, Cleveland (Flossie) and Clarence (Leila) Blackshear, Jr.; and countless other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel Jr., son, Tommy and siblings: Tolbert Jr., Samuel, Cora and Letha Mae.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved