Lena Chauncey "Jimmie" Hinkle
1927 - 2020
Lena "Jimmie" Chauncey Hinkle

Tallahassee - Lena "Jimmie" Chauncey Hinkle died at home on September 7, 2020, three weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Jimmie graduated from St. Pete High in 1944 with several lifelong friends. She was a student at Florida State College for Women when she met a dashing pilot from Indiana stationed at Dale Mabry Field. When Jene Hinkle returned from flying P-51s in the Pacific theatre, he joined the first class of men to attend Florida State University. Jene and Jimmie married and set about raising their family. She made a husband and four strong-willed children the best they could be, usually without them knowing who made it happen. As a mother, she encapsulated the values of resilience, grit, and accountability into two recurrent admonishments: "it's too far from your heart to kill you" and "little boys acting ugly get hurt." (Daughter Jeanie never acted ugly.) When the children were all in school, Jimmie joined the front office at Florida High and was a source of positive energy for decades, loved and respected by students and staff. Her retirement was blessed with season tickets to FSU baseball, loving family, and good friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved Jene and eldest son Cliff Hinkle and survived by Cliff's wife Lee Hinkle, Bob Hinkle (Marylou), Don Hinkle (Mimi) and Jeanie Hinkle, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. As she knew we would say, even before she knew how we would turn out, "We owe it all to our mother."

The family will hold a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Project (www.alzheimersproject.org). You can also honor Jimmie by doing a generous deed for someone who needs it or by saying a kind word.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Hinkle family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
