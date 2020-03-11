|
Lena Mae Bouie
Quincy - Ms. Lena Mae Bouie, 99 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Lake City, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Albert Bouie (Rosa), Lake City, FL, Ricky Joseph (Angela), Quincy, FL, one daughter, Helen Arnold, Tallahassee, FL, two sisters, Janie Sailor, Quincy, FL, Laura Alford, Tampa, FL, 3 grands, Dr. June Bouie Jones (Vincent), Ocala, FL, Albert Arnold III, Tallahassee, FL, Deandrea Joseph, Quincy, FL, 3 great grands, Dr. Joshua Vincent Jones (Dr. Stephanie), Wilmington, N.C., Victoria Chere Jones, Columbus, MS, Albert Arnold IV, Altomonte Springs, FL. Visitation will be from 10am - 11am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Steward Temple AME Church. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am at Steward Temple AME Church with burial at the Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Bouie family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020