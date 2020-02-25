|
Lennie Fulwood, 51, of Tallahassee transitioned on February 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Brittany Peralta; son, Lenny Fulwood IV; mother, Carolun Colier-Ervin; brother, Stephen Fulwood; sister, Teri Fulwood (Nebi); niece, MaKana Salim-Uesi; and loving relatives. Lenny was a 1986 graduate of James S. Rickards High School and FAMU graduate of 1992. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 9:00 AM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020