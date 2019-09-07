|
Lenny Blankartz
Quincy - Leonard "Lenny" Blankartz, 59, of Quincy, FL, passed away on August 29, 2019 at his home in Quincy, FL.
Lenny was a native of Montebello, California. He first moved to Tallahassee in 1993 and lived in Tallahassee for two years before moving to the Miller Farm in Quincy, Florida. He loved living at the farm and was active in sharing his gardening abilities with all his many friends.
Professionally, he was a custom cabinet builder, custom wood worker, and trim carpenter. Lenny was a delightful and wonderful man with many close friends throughout Tallahassee and Quincy. Full of charming wit Lenny was one of a kind with a love of family and friends seldom displayed by the average person. He worked many years with many building contractors in the local area delivering superior workmanship. His skills were absolutely amazing in his trade.
He is survived by two sisters, Cynthia "Cindy" Price; Ann Adams; and two brothers, Dean Blankartz and William "Billy" Blankartz; his Florida family and best friends, Freddie Burke, Jerry Mills, Rick Mills, Tony Miller, Steve O'neal, Danny and Frankie Miller, Lynn Gatlin, Robert Roeh, Ken O'Steen, Joey Allen, Billy Lewis, Don Venable Jon Stout, Bob Stout, Mark Straubinger and many, many other great friends. Everyone that met and got to know Lenny loved him dearly. He will be sorely missed by all!
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Lifesong, 20 S. Duval St., Quincy, FL 32351. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019