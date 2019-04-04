Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenora Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenora Beth Weaver Greene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenora Beth Weaver Greene Obituary
Lenora Beth Weaver Greene

Fairburn, GA - Lenora Beth Weaver Greene, 40 of Fairburn, GA, died on Friday, March 29, in Fayetteville, GA. Service will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, at St. James AME Church in Quincy with interment in the Powell Family Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 5, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). She is survived by her husband, Darnell; son, Darnell Robert Benjamin Greene; sisters, Candice (Horace) Henry, Ella Weaver and Vikki (Damon) Johnson; brothers, Richard (Meltrice) Boglin and Brian Boglin; aunts and uncles, Thelma (Alexander, deceased) Powell, Barbara (James) Haynes, William (Willie Rose) Powell III, Gwen Powell (Willie, deceased) Robinson, Melinda R. (Garrett Sr., deceased) Powell, Charles (Pauline) Powell Sr., Eugene (Mary Anne, deceased) Boglin, Anthony (Michelle) Powell Sr., Sterling (Rose Anne) Powell; nieces and nephews, Courtney Henry, Richard Boglin, Taylor Boglin and Bryce Boglin. She is also survived by cousins, friends and Crossroads Church Family who all loved her dearly.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now