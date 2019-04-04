|
Lenora Beth Weaver Greene
Fairburn, GA - Lenora Beth Weaver Greene, 40 of Fairburn, GA, died on Friday, March 29, in Fayetteville, GA. Service will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, at St. James AME Church in Quincy with interment in the Powell Family Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 5, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). She is survived by her husband, Darnell; son, Darnell Robert Benjamin Greene; sisters, Candice (Horace) Henry, Ella Weaver and Vikki (Damon) Johnson; brothers, Richard (Meltrice) Boglin and Brian Boglin; aunts and uncles, Thelma (Alexander, deceased) Powell, Barbara (James) Haynes, William (Willie Rose) Powell III, Gwen Powell (Willie, deceased) Robinson, Melinda R. (Garrett Sr., deceased) Powell, Charles (Pauline) Powell Sr., Eugene (Mary Anne, deceased) Boglin, Anthony (Michelle) Powell Sr., Sterling (Rose Anne) Powell; nieces and nephews, Courtney Henry, Richard Boglin, Taylor Boglin and Bryce Boglin. She is also survived by cousins, friends and Crossroads Church Family who all loved her dearly.
