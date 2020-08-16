Lenorris and Elizabeth Richardson
Tallahassee - Elizabeth Ruth Richardson entered rest August 11, 2020 at her residence.
Lenorris Richardson entered rest August 12, 2020 at Margaret Dozier Hospice House.
Lenorris and Elizabeth were married on December 24, 1974. They were married for 46 years.
Elizabeth was born in Raleigh, NC and Lenorris was born in Tallahassee. They met and married in New York City and moved to Tallahassee upon their retirement in 1986. Elizabeth was retired from the Brooklyn, NY District Attorney's Office. Lennoris was a retired Corrections Officer with the NYC Department of Corrections.
Survivors include three daughters—Syretha, Debbie, and Rhonda; 3 sons-Lenorris, Jr., Randall and Steven; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was also survived by one sister, Marie Kennedy and one brother William Powell.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon Saturday, August 22nd at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at Bevis. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab.
