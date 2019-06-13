Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Institutional M.B. Church
Lenorris Reese

Tallahassee, FL - Lenorris Reese, 60, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at First Institutional M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A 1979 Rickards High graduate, he was a former member of the transportation team at TMH. Treasuring his love and memory are his son, Lenorris Mitchell; sisters, Rosa Mae Reese and Geraldine Brown; brothers, Alvin (Betty) and Cedric (Stacey) Reese and Monte Davis; aunts, Vera (Eddie) Haugabrook, Marvia (Harold) Simmons, Margaret (Johnny) McQueen, Betty (James) Garner, Maria Williams and Diane Reese; uncles, Joseph (Brenda) and Theodore (Cindy) Reese; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019
