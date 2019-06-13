|
|
Lenorris Reese
Tallahassee, FL - Lenorris Reese, 60, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at First Institutional M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A 1979 Rickards High graduate, he was a former member of the transportation team at TMH. Treasuring his love and memory are his son, Lenorris Mitchell; sisters, Rosa Mae Reese and Geraldine Brown; brothers, Alvin (Betty) and Cedric (Stacey) Reese and Monte Davis; aunts, Vera (Eddie) Haugabrook, Marvia (Harold) Simmons, Margaret (Johnny) McQueen, Betty (James) Garner, Maria Williams and Diane Reese; uncles, Joseph (Brenda) and Theodore (Cindy) Reese; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019