Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul Russell Church of Christ
Leola Coefield Obituary
Leola Coefield

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Leola Coefield, 94, passed on Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Paul Russell Church of Christ, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She was a devoted homemaker and member of Paul Russell Church of Christ. Treasuring her love are her sons, Howard McNeil and Herman Rouise; daughters, Rachel and Shirley McNeil; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Richmond and Susan McNeil; siblings, Linwood, Evelyn and Frances Coefield, Etha Davis and Susie Burns.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
