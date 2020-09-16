1/1
Leon Eugene "Gene" Nettles
1933 - 2020
Tallahassee - Leon Eugene "Gene" Nettles, age 86 entered into rest Sept. 15, 2020 at his residence. Gene was born in Tallahassee and a lifelong resident of the area. He served in the US Navy and retired after 22 years of service. His second career was serving as the Wakulla County V.A. Service Officer from 1974 until 1992. Gene also served as a Wakulla County Commissioner from 1996 until 2005. He was of the Baptist faith. Gene was a member of the Fleet Reserve Assoc and the VFW of Wakulla County. He was preceded in death by two daughters Elizabeth Joanne Nettles and Vickie Jean Nettles; two brothers Robert Dale Nettles and Rusty Nettles. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joe Ann Nettles; son Ronnie Nettles; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Darlene Slayton; brother Jerry Nettles. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Woodville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Nettles family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
