Leon Norton
Tallahassee - Leon F. Norton, 66, of Tallahassee, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 15, 2019 at the home of his caretaker and sister Pat. He was born on July 24, 1953 in Anniston, AL to Harry S. Norton and Evelyn V. Norton.
Leon worked in construction all of his life. He was known to be a hard worker with a soft heart. He was very well known and liked by many. His family often said
that he was the smartest man that you'll ever meet. He was an avid Alabama Fan and enjoyed cheering the football team on. In his down time, Leon enjoyed watching Judge Judy, The Chase and Battlebots.
Leon loved to laugh and enjoyed playing jokes on his family and friends with his brother Jay whom he was always there for. He'd always have candy in his pockets to give to the grandkids.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Boyd (Richard), Amanda Gustafson (Stuart); siblings, Johnnie Brannon (Hazel), Harry (Jay) Norton, Jr. (Julie), Patricia Kentnor, Lucretia Newell(Billy), and Evelyn Saracco (Douglas). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Desiree, Kaylee, Alexandria, Jaxon and Colten as well as his nephew/son Harry.
The family will receive friends at 10am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 700 Timberlane Road and the service will follow at 11am.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019