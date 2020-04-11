|
|
Leon Preston Powell
Tallahassee - Leon Preston Powell, 77, died on April 9, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital from complications following a fall. He was born on December 7, 1942 in Thomasville, GA to Leon S. Powell and Mattie Williams Powell.
Leon graduated from Thomasville High School in Thomasville, GA in 1960. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and graduated from Birdwood College, which is now known as Thomas University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his sister, Sherry Powell (Sunny Atwood), Tallahassee, FL, sister, Jan Powell, Tallahassee, FL, half-brother, Marvin Downing (Iris), Lecanto, FL, Aunt, Kathryn Wester, Pavo, GA, daughter, Sharon Powell Slaughter (Phil), Thomasville, GA, grandson, Zachary Sherrod, Thomasville, GA, grandson, Spencer Sherrod (Hannah Drew), Thomasville, GA and his great-grandson, Sawyer Sherrod, Thomasville, GA, who made him smile bigger than anyone else ever did. He was also survived by many cousins that he loved dearly.
Leon worked in the real estate business in Mobile, AL and with Founders Life Insurance through the Henry Sutton Agency in Tifton GA for several years prior to a career with the State of Florida where he retired from The Department of Transportation.
In recent years, as an avid organizer and participant in Nascar and football pools at the Salty Dog in Tallahassee, Leon had many good times and good friends.
Leon cared greatly for keeping his family connected. He never forgot a birthday and was always the impetus behind both Williams and Powell family get-togethers to celebrate birthdays at his favorite Tallahassee steak house, Longhorn's. Leon will be missed, but fondly remembered by family and friends.
In light of the current public health emergency, a memorial service in honor of Leon will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020