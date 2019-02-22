Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Leona Bryant Smith

Navarre - Leona Bryant Smith, 88, of Navarre, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.

A daughter of the late Dalton Joe Bryant and Beulah Forehand Bryant, she was born in Chipley, Florida on August 20, 1930. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Jim Smith; brother, Dalton Joe Bryant, Jr.; and niece, Donna Kay Medlock. She retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture after 38 years of service. She was a long time member of Cody Pentecostal Church and Navarre Assembly of God.

She is survived by her siblings, Frances Adams, Alice Smith (husband, Buddy), Jerry Lloyd Bryant, Beatrice Sharon (husband, Richard); nieces and nephews, Gary Bryant, Debbie Brogdon (husband, Leslie), Cindy Hutchinson, Angela Posey, Daryl Smith, Derinda Justice, Joey Smith, Raymond Smith, Lisa Bonet (husband, George), Jerry Bryant Jr. (wife, KJ), Ricky Sharon, Micky Sharon (wife, Camille) and Vicki Wolfe (husband, Carl).

The funeral is 2:30 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Active pallbearers are Micky Sharon, Ricky Sharon, Chandler Sedlacek, Payton Wolfe, Carl Wolfe and Eugene Wood. Honorary pallbearers are Trisha Sharon and Kaleb Boyd.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
