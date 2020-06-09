Leonard D. Riley Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard D. Riley, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Leonard Douglas Minion Riley, Jr., 69, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday in New Salem Cemetery, with final Interment in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Riley was an original 1968 Lincoln High graduate who was drafted into the U.S. Army. He fought in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. He worked in building construction for many years, was a member of New Salem and a talented mechanic. Survivors include his children: Pamela Wright, Willis Calvin, Calvin (Nathalie) Wright and Marlon Wright; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ora D. Johnson; brothers: Earl West and Anthony Riley; sisters: Sharon Garrison, Patricia (Cedric) Martin and Earlene (Johnny ) Geathers; a special cousin, Mamie Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved