Leonard D. Riley, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Leonard Douglas Minion Riley, Jr., 69, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday in New Salem Cemetery, with final Interment in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Riley was an original 1968 Lincoln High graduate who was drafted into the U.S. Army. He fought in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. He worked in building construction for many years, was a member of New Salem and a talented mechanic. Survivors include his children: Pamela Wright, Willis Calvin, Calvin (Nathalie) Wright and Marlon Wright; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ora D. Johnson; brothers: Earl West and Anthony Riley; sisters: Sharon Garrison, Patricia (Cedric) Martin and Earlene (Johnny ) Geathers; a special cousin, Mamie Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.