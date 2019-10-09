|
|
Dr. Leonard L. Inge Sr.
Tallahassee - Dr. Leonard L. Inge, Sr., 74, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends, suffering for many years with Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Inge was born in Prichard, Alabama to the late Teemer Inge and the late Sallie Smith Inge. He was the youngest of 13 children, all of whom are now deceased.
Mr. Inge served as Chairman of the Florida Board of Pharmacy. He earned his Pharmacy Degree from Florida A&M University in 1967, and later a Master's Degree. He retired from FAMU in 2007. Mr. Inge is survived by his wife, Saundra Roland Inge; three daughters, Mica Inge Koli, Leoneda Inge-Barry and Cassaundra Inge Burks; one son, Leonard L. Inge, Jr., six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mr. Inge's funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lee Hall Auditorium on the campus of FAMU, 1601 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The Wake and Repast will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 302 Wallis Street, Tallahassee.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leonard L. Inge Scholarship. Make checks payable to FAMU Foundation, with Leonard L. Inge on memo line. Mail to: FAMU College of Pharmacy, 1415 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32307.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019