|
|
Leonard Lee Williams, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 22nd 2020 after heart surgery. Lee was born on December 3, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida to "Steamboat" and Frances Williams. He was the oldest of 3 brothers, followed by Palmer and Michael Williams.
Lee graduated from Leon High School in 1958 and attended UF and FSU and graduated with a BS degree in mathematics. He was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and served two years in the US Army later returning to FSU to attend graduate school and Law School. Lee met his bride Ann Darling Williams in graduate school, and they were married June, 1968 celebrating 52 years of marriage. Ann D. and Lee relished in time spent with family and friends. Trips to the Keys, playing tennis, tailgating at FSU football games and snow skiing adventures allowed them to cultivate lifelong friendships. Well known for his effectiveness in the courtroom, Lee spent his career as a trial attorney with the law firm Williams Gautier.
The couple was blessed with 2 children, Leonard Lee "Chip" Williams III and Laura Darling Whittington and were thrilled when they married their spouses Kristen Brinkmeyer Williams and Rich Whittington. Lee was affectionately called "Deuce" by his grandkids Meyer & Holden Williams, and Avery & Jack Isaac Whittington.
Lee was a longtime member of Grace Church of Tallahassee and most recently Wildwood Church. He was very grateful for the time spent at his beloved coast house with family, as well as golf trips and Colorado summers. Family and friends were always a high priority, and he had a loyal and steadfast presence. Lee was never shy with his opinions, and his dry wit combined with a passionate heart made him a great conversationalist.
Lee is in the presence of the Lord, and we can rejoice in this even though we miss him so. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tallahassee Young Life at P.O. Box 3743, Tallahassee, FL 32315 (giving.younglife.org/tallahassee), Ding Darling Wildlife Foundation at P.O. Box 565, Sanibel, FL 33957 (dingdarlingsociety.org), and/or National MS Society, 8940 Western Way, Suite 16, Jacksonville, FL 32256
A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, March 5th at 12:00 noon at Trinity United Methodist, 120 Park Avenue, Tallahassee with a reception to follow.
