|
|
Leonard Taylor
Tallahassee, FL - Leonard R. Taylor, 73, passed at home on Monday, April 8, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (TODAY) at Tillman's. A New Orleans, LA native, Mr. Taylor was a master brick mason; he owned Taylor Masonry, LLC. He was one who practiced, "I am my brother's keeper." Cherishing loving memories are his devoted daughter, Kahadisha Mitchell; godchildren, Antonio Chambers and Brianna Hill; one granddaughter and one great-grandson; sisters, Cynthia Cunningham and Belinda Armstead; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019