Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Taylor Obituary
Leonard Taylor

Tallahassee, FL - Leonard R. Taylor, 73, passed at home on Monday, April 8, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (TODAY) at Tillman's. A New Orleans, LA native, Mr. Taylor was a master brick mason; he owned Taylor Masonry, LLC. He was one who practiced, "I am my brother's keeper." Cherishing loving memories are his devoted daughter, Kahadisha Mitchell; godchildren, Antonio Chambers and Brianna Hill; one granddaughter and one great-grandson; sisters, Cynthia Cunningham and Belinda Armstead; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now