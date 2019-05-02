|
|
Leora E. Monroe
Midway - Leora Edmonds Monroe, 90, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Moriah P.B. Church, 2284 Martin Luther King Blvd. with burial at St. John Cemetery both in Midway, FL.
Survivors include 7 children, Eria Monroe Caesar, Lee Arthur Monroe, Elizabeth Monroe, James Willie Monroe Jr., Farris Monroe, Jerrilyn L. Monroe and Dwann C. Russ; 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019