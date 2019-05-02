Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah P.B. Church
2284 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Resources
Leora E. Monroe


1928 - 2019
Leora E. Monroe Obituary
Leora E. Monroe

Midway - Leora Edmonds Monroe, 90, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Moriah P.B. Church, 2284 Martin Luther King Blvd. with burial at St. John Cemetery both in Midway, FL.

Survivors include 7 children, Eria Monroe Caesar, Lee Arthur Monroe, Elizabeth Monroe, James Willie Monroe Jr., Farris Monroe, Jerrilyn L. Monroe and Dwann C. Russ; 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
