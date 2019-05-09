Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Leroy Abner Gibbs Obituary
Leroy Abner Gibbs

Tallahassee - Leory Abner Gibbs, 45, transitioned Sun. April 28 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. May 11 at Tabernacle MB Church with burial at Mt. Zion PB Church Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Fri. May 10 at the church. He leaves a loving family to cherish his memory: his mother: Alice B Collins; siblings: Conchita Gibbs, Kim Gibbs, Latonya Abner-Beasley (Lawrence Anthony), Nathaniel Walker Sr.; and host of other relatives and friends. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
