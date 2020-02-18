Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Leroy Hayes Jr. Obituary
Leroy Hayes, Jr.

Havana FL - Leroy "Shorty" Hayes, Jr., 75, of Havana, FL passed on Sunday, February16, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 Saturday at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, Havana. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). Leroy was retired from the road construction industry. He had worked for over 30 years for C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. Cherishing precious memories are his children: Sherry Fagg, Shilena Williams, Angelea Hayes and Anthony Hayes; grandchildren: Tarecus Keaton, Alonte' Riggins and Adrianna Ramos; sister, Airedean (Earl) Hines and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
