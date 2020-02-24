|
Leroy Jamison
Tallahassee, FL - Leroy Jamison, 84, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850)942-1950. Burial will follow at a later date in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Tillman's. Born in Tampa, Mr. Jamison was a longtime Tallahassee resident. He was a Korean War era U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Pepsi-Cola Distributors. His legacy will be preserved forever by his former wife and friend, Elouise Parrish Jamison; sons, Tony (Le June) Jamison and Garry (Dottie) Simmons; daughters, Carolyn J. (Alfred) Gaston and Melissa Jamison; son-in-law, Anthony Johnson; brother, Charles (Barbara) Jamison; seven grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020