Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Jamison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Jamison Obituary
Leroy Jamison

Tallahassee, FL - Leroy Jamison, 84, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850)942-1950. Burial will follow at a later date in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Tillman's. Born in Tampa, Mr. Jamison was a longtime Tallahassee resident. He was a Korean War era U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Pepsi-Cola Distributors. His legacy will be preserved forever by his former wife and friend, Elouise Parrish Jamison; sons, Tony (Le June) Jamison and Garry (Dottie) Simmons; daughters, Carolyn J. (Alfred) Gaston and Melissa Jamison; son-in-law, Anthony Johnson; brother, Charles (Barbara) Jamison; seven grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -