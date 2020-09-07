Leroy KnightsTallahassee, FL - Leroy Knights, 64, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Barrow Hill (Shady Grove #1) Cemetery. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Leroy was born in Tallahassee and attended Harrison Chapel AME Church. He had been a carpenter and had worked in flooring with Lunsford Flooring. Treasuring his love are his siblings: Shirley (Emory) Goosby, Minnie Knight, Willie Henry and John (Barbara) Jones, David (Gloria), Christopher and Kenneth (Kita) Knight; uncle, David (Bonnie) Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.