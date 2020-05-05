Resources
Detroit, MI - LeRoy M. Fields, 82, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital. Born February 3, 1938 in Madison, Florida, he was the son of the late Reatha M. Fields, and William Mayhew. He was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida and Attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was an outstanding basketball player on both levels. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 as an Armor Crewman

LeRoy retired after 35 years at General Motors as a Millwright. Over the years, he enjoyed: playing the trombone with many groups, walks in the shopping malls, traveling, family gatherings for holidays and backyard barbecues. For many years he was the owner of Leroy's Diner on Schaefer Road. He was a member of People's Community Church, a member of the February Club, and his greatest joy was working as a team member in the culinary department of the church.

He is survived by his daughter, Marina Leah Fields, his grandsons, Na'eem, Ijazz and Kairo: a sister, Ruth Fields Johnson of Harrisburg, PA and her husband, William: Nieces: Tracye and Wendy both of Harrisburg, Ex-Wife, Brendia Thomas and several other family members and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 7, 2020
