Leroy Sloan, Sr.Tallahassee - Leroy Sloan, Sr., a humorous Nonagenarian who always shared "Leroy stories" passed on Tues. Jun. 29, 2020. Funeral service will be 11am Tues. July 7, 2020 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at 2pm at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be at 5pm with a wake from 6-7:30pm on Tues. July 6, 2020. Leroy is survived by his wife, Dr. Annie Delories Sloan and seven children: Leroy Jr., Valorie, Deborah, Brian, Linda (Willie), Michael Sloan and Tarrence Smith; (17) seventeen grandchildren, two of which he was surrogate father, Stephan and Terrell Smith; (34) great grand children, (12) great great grand children; niece: Mashady; nephew: Alyvester; a very special cousin, Thelma (Lewis); brothers & sisters in law: Dr. Fred Gainous (Beverly), Lucious Gainous (Terrie), Henry Pearson (Richette); uncles & aunts in law: Solomon, Dr. F.R., Louis, John & William Rush, Willie & Clarence Gainous, Carrie Cromuel, Ethel Mitchell & Daisy Christian; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Sloan Family.