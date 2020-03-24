|
Leroy William Jones, Jr.
Leroy William Jones, Jr., 54, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Legacy Hospice in Ocala, FL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center, 2344 Lake Bradford Road, Tallahassee, FL with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Leroy leaves his daughters: Whitney, Shanika, and Kellie Jones; father: Leroy William Jones, Sr. (Emma); mother: Mayola Burgess; brothers: Curtis Jones and Fabian Green, six grandchildren and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends to cherish his memories.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020