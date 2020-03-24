Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
2344 Lake Bradford Road
Tallahassee, FL
Leroy William Jones, Jr.

Leroy William Jones, Jr., 54, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Legacy Hospice in Ocala, FL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center, 2344 Lake Bradford Road, Tallahassee, FL with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Leroy leaves his daughters: Whitney, Shanika, and Kellie Jones; father: Leroy William Jones, Sr. (Emma); mother: Mayola Burgess; brothers: Curtis Jones and Fabian Green, six grandchildren and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends to cherish his memories.

Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
