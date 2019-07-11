|
Leslie Griffin
Tallahassee, FL - Leslie Griffin, 44, answered the Master's Call on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Family Worship and Praise Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Leslie was employed at Florida State University for 13 years. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Matthew Griffin, Sr.; children: Lakeydra Collins, Matthew Jr. and Michael Griffin, Jason (Shadecia) and Jashawn Collins; three grandchildren; siblings: Mary Gilley, Ruby Dunlap, Retha Walker, Vivian Mitchell, Mary, Lisa and Robert Scott, William Cuyler, Andrew and James Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019