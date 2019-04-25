|
|
Lessie H. Hairston
Tallahassee, FL - Lessie Holton Hairston, 62, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Life Changers COGIC. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Lessie attended Tallahassee Community College and had worked for many years in Children Services. Survivors include her husband, Thurman Samuel Hairston; children, Kenya and Kylynda Holton; step-children, Mark Wilson, Lyman and Shantal Bell, Takeenia and Dishayla Hill; sister, Denise Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Kelly Holton; brother, Willie Laster, Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Brown, Jenny Farmer and Lee Ella Jenkins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019