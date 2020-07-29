Lester Walker Gatlin



Quincy - It is with much sadness that we share with you the passing of our sweet and precious Daddy, Lester Walker Gatlin, 93 of Quincy on July 28



Daddy was born June 4, 1927, on the "Hough Farm" in Gadsden County, to the late Thomas Paul and Cora Cox Gatlin. He lived all of his life in Quincy. He began a career at a very early age milking cows and delivering milk for Watson Dairy. He then began a career with American Bakeries as a Merita Bread Route Salesman. He enjoyed 40+ years delivering bread and meeting so many people that became lifelong friends. He was affectionately referred to as "The Lone Ranger" and "The Bread Man". Following his retirement, he worked for Independent Insurance Company.



He married the love of his life, Dora Lee Miller, on June 11, 1948. He loved to share with us that Mother was 17 years old and that Mrs. Miller had to sign a paper at the court house giving her permission for him to marry her. They had a long and successful marriage until her passing on April 24, 2015.



He was a good and faithful servant that loved his Lord. He was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ. For over 60 years he lead singing and served as an elder at the former Adams Street Church of Christ in Quincy and then the Bainbridge Church of Christ in Bainbridge, Georgia.



He was the last surviving member of the original ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club that met every Friday for lunch. He lost many dear friends over the years that were members of the ROMEO Club.



He was a dedicated family man that loved and supported all activities of his five children. The door was always open at our home for all friends and relatives to come enjoy a cup of coffee, food on the table, or just to sit a spell. His children's friends, nieces and nephews, along with his grandchildren always enjoyed getting a sweet treat from his bread truck. He was often referred to as a Gadsden County Historian. He received calls from total strangers asking about history in the county. He loved sharing stories of adventures as a young man growing up. He will be missed by so many.



He is survived by his four daughters, Elaine Barksdale, Quincy; Dianne Strickler, Franklin, TN; Brenda Rowan (Hugh), Sycamore and Cheryl (Michael) Gonatos, Tallahassee. Ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and another one on the way in September. Two special cousins Bobby Cox and Betty Strickland, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dora Lee Miller Gatlin, his son Thomas Paul Gatlin, his granddaughter Noel Virginia Greene, son-in-law Richard Strickler, his brother Wallace Gatlin, sisters Mortimer Johnson and Hazel Bray.



Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Eastern Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM.



We would like to thank the staff of Big Bend Hospice and staff at Pacifica Woodmont Memory Care Unit for the great care they provided Daddy in his final days. We would also like to thank former caregivers Magnolia House, Delores Patrick, Vanessa Williams and Diania Gatlin. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Washington Street church of Christ, P.O. Box 142, Quincy FL 32351



Hi Yo Silver!!! You were loved and admired by so many. Love you Daddy!!



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









