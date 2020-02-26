Services
Ivey Funeral Home - Live Oak
620 Houston Avenue SW
Live Oak, FL 32064
(386)-362-2672
Lewis Chandler
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church on the Glade
Havana - Lewis Chandler, 72, of Havana, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church on the Glade in Havana, Florida at 11 a.m., along with his brother MacArthur Chandler. Lewis was educated in the public schools of Gadsden County. He was an avid farmer and mechanic. He was affectionately known as "Twin Boy." He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church on the Glade. Lewis is survived by his wife: Betty, one daughter: Jewel (Steven) Anderson, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, siblings: Horace Chandler, Robert (Velva) Chandler, Sylvia (Willie, Jr.) Morgan and Betty (Pierre) Tantani, aunts: Emma Chandler and Gene Chandler, 2 godchildren and a host of family members.

Floral Arrangements can be sent to the funeral home on Friday and to the church on Saturday.

Arrangements Entrusted In The Professional Hands of Demarien J. Hawk CFSP & Ivey Funeral Home of Live Oak, Florida (386) 362-2672
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
