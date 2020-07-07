Lewis Kavis "L.K." Johnson Jr.Tallahassee - Lewis Kavis "L.K." Johnson, Jr. 61, a true servant leader originally from Lakeland, Florida, passed unexpectantly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.A private memorial service will be 12 (Noon) Friday, July 10, 2020 at Celebrate New Life Tabernacle Outreach Family Worship Center. The public may view the service via Celebrate New Life Tabernacle's Facebook page.Lewis graduated from Lakeland Senior High School and although he had several offers to play football at the collegiate level, he chose to enlist in the United States Army to begin his military career. After graduating from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor's in Political Science, he received his Commission to continue his service in the United States Army obtaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Upon his honorable discharge in 1987, he received the Army Commendation Medal for "his professional competence combined with his untiring efforts to achieve perfection earned him the respect and admiration of all those with whom he served." In 1987, he joined the Tallahassee Police Department as a Patrol Officer and found a "calling" in law enforcement. He moved up the ranks with increasing responsibility and retired as a Major after 27 years of dedicated service. He was most recently employed as a Senior Investigator with the Division of Worker's Compensation at the Florida Department of Financial Services.He was an active member of Celebrate New Life Tabernacle serving as a Deacon, member of the Praise Team, the United Voices Choir, and the multimedia team. Over the years, Lewis served in numerous roles within the community to include his membership in the Tallahassee Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Leadership Tallahassee Class of 25, Past President - Lincoln High Quarterback Club, Past Board Chair for AMIKids, Board of Directors for John G. Riley House and TurnAbout, and a Former Coach for the Big Bend Pop Warner Association.Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela Johnson; his daughters Meagan Johnson and Alexis Johnson; son, Stanton Johnson; brother, James Scarlett; sisters-n-law, Linda Flowers and Tameka Austin; brothers-n-law, Ronald and Kenneth Austin; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.