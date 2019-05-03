|
Lewis Lafayette Spears
- - Lewis Lafayette Spears began his Heavenly journey early Friday morning of April 26, 2019. Born to William Ed and Flora Adelle (Murdock) Spears, Lewis's humble life began in Ozark, AL, June 3, 1932. Affectionately known as "Fette" by his family, he attended the little elementary country school in the hamlet of Reno, GA, graduated from Cairo High School, and joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Iowa BB. He was awarded the following medals: Good Conduct (First Award), Korean Defense Ribbon, United Nations Service Ribbon and National Defense Service Ribbon. After an honorable discharge, his admirable work ethics earned him a job with the Fl State Insurance Div, where he served faithfully for more than 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was a careful steward of all that God blessed him with. He remained active with his wife traveling, gardening, attending church, playing Chicken Foot, enjoying family and dancing which was his favorite past time.
Always to honor him and cherish his memory are: his wife of 18 years, Carolyn, his daughters Jeannie Mobley, Bainbridge, GA, Lee Alward and Jo (Rusty) McKeithen, of Crawfordville, FL, Teresa Smith and Dawn Spears of Fairview, TN; his grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Jason, Lucas, Ashley, Natasha, Travis,Katie and Lora; greatgrands, Leland, Leilah, Easton, Stetson and Lawson. His extended family consists of : Lucky Green and LeAnne (Greg) Short, of Valdosta, GA and Jack McLeod (Robert) of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren: Jesse, Jackie, Denise, Tyler, and Jamie, and greatgrands, Monique, Mavrick, T J, Ansley, Jackson, Autumn, JonCole, Ethan and Zoey: sister, Janis (W A) NeSmith, of Panama City, FL, and brothers, Vance (JoAnn) Spears, of Greenville, NC, Paul (Ginger) Spears, of Reno, GA and James (Ann) Spears of Elmore, GA.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Maggie(Pyles), son, Michael Lewis, sister, Reba and brothers, Lawrence and Max.
A celebration of his life is planned for June 10, 2019, at Thomasville Rd Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the National Cemetery on Parkway, Tallahassee. A further announcement will be made prior to then.
Rather than flowers, Lewis would be happy to know donations were made to the wonderful charity which provides surgery for children with cleft palate: Smile Train, 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Our family sincerely thanks Big Bend Hospice for their compassionate care for him.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 3, 2019