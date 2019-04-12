|
Lewis "Rick" Pugh
Crawfordville - Lewis "Rick" Richardson Pugh, died on April 8, 2019 in Crawfordville, FL. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane. Son, Kevin and his daughter, Lindsey (Drew) Dippold; his grandchildren, Mackenize, Gemma, and Lyam: sister, Lynn Fones; niece, Nikki Smith. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the River of Life Church's building fund for the youth center, 445 Donaldson Williams Road, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or the , 2851 Remington Green, Suite C, Tallahassee. FL 32308. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019