Lillian Banks Jackson
Lillian Banks Jackson

Quincy - Lillian Banks Jackson, 82, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St Hebron AME Church. Graveside services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St Hebron AME Church Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing and visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy.

Survivors include sons, Freddie Youman, Gary Jackson, Sr., Thaddeus Jackson, Sr, all of Quincy, and Antonion Jackson, Sr., Jacksonville; and daughters, Edvenna Jackson, Quincy and Sarah Sanders, Tallahassee.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
