Lillian King Sasnett
Tallahassee - Lillian King Sasnett, 88, of Tallahassee, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Born in Bascom, Florida on November 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late J D and Clarice Wilson King. Her husband, Warren Hilton Sasnett, preceded her in death on May 20, 2015.
Survivors include her sons, David Sasnett and Michael Sasnett (wife, Betsy); grandsons, Kevin Sasnett and Greg Sasnett; brothers, Charles King and Wayne King (wife, Deborah); sisters, Louise Yatauro (husband, Pat) and Patricia Hunter (husband, Phil).
A devout Christian, she was a faithful member at Bradfordville Baptist Church. She spent the majority of her working years as a teacher and finished her career as an Administrator with the Hamilton County School System.
Visitation is 2:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Due to the continuing Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. The funeral service will be available live stream. To watch, click on the word Tributes at the top of the homepage, www.abbeyfh.com
, click on your loved one's name and then the Photos and Videos tab.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Anointed Hands LLC, 3211 Shamrock Street West, B-202, Tallahassee, Florida 32309. The online guestbook and live stream funeral service can be found at www.abbeyfh.com
.