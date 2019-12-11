Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Madison, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Madison, FL
Lillie Balloon Nesbitt Obituary
Lillie Balloon Nesbitt

Madison, FL - Mrs. Lillie Balloon Nesbitt, 97, of Madison, FL passed on Monday, December 9, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion AME Church, Madison, with burial in Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Cherry Lake. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion, with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's burial ritual at 6:00 p.m. Mrs. Nesbitt taught in Madison County Schools for 49 years. A member of Mt. Zion for 60 years, she was church secretary and a member of the Lay Organization, Florida Retired Teachers' Association, Coleman Household of Ruth # 3897 and the Women's Missionary Society (all levels). Treasuring her love and legacy are her daughter, Cassandra Bostick; son, Daniel Morgan; sister, Leola (Arne) Garvander; three grandchildren: Darius (Camill), Deidra and Dondrea Bostick; three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
