Lillie F. BradhamTallahassee - Lillie Mae Frazier Bradham, 64, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon SUNDAY, August 16, in Mt. Morilla Cemetery, Lamont. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear of bldg.) TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Lillie was a native of Lamont and former member of Mt. Morilla M.B. Church. Currently, she was a member of St. Rilla M.B. Church, Lloyd. Lillie had been a foster parent and a former bus aide for Leon County Schools. Survivors include her son, Cedric Frazier; daughters: Catina Gosby and Myra Spencer; grandchildren, Cederious, Nicholas and Celina Frazier and Shamyra Perkins; brothers, Albert, Leroy, George (Iris) and Alonzo (Gloria) Frazier; special friends as sisters, Angie Oliver and Eunice Thompson Love; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.