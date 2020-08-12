1/1
Lillie F. Bradham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie F. Bradham

Tallahassee - Lillie Mae Frazier Bradham, 64, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon SUNDAY, August 16, in Mt. Morilla Cemetery, Lamont. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear of bldg.) TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Lillie was a native of Lamont and former member of Mt. Morilla M.B. Church. Currently, she was a member of St. Rilla M.B. Church, Lloyd. Lillie had been a foster parent and a former bus aide for Leon County Schools. Survivors include her son, Cedric Frazier; daughters: Catina Gosby and Myra Spencer; grandchildren, Cederious, Nicholas and Celina Frazier and Shamyra Perkins; brothers, Albert, Leroy, George (Iris) and Alonzo (Gloria) Frazier; special friends as sisters, Angie Oliver and Eunice Thompson Love; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center (rear of bldg.)
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Morilla Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved