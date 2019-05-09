Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
2230 Bannerman Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 N. MLK Jr. Blvd
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Landers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Mae Landers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillie Mae Landers Obituary
Lillie Mae Landers

Tallahassee - Lillie Mae Landers, 88, passed away on May 6, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Johnson and Martha Thomas Johnson. Lillie Mae was educated in Leon County and graduated from old Lincoln High School. In 1949, she married the late James Landers Jr., her husband of 43 years. After a 37 ½ career at Florida State University, she retired in 1992. Lillie Mae came to know Christ as her savior in 1945 and joined the New Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health declined. She loved to cook and bake. She was known for her sweet potato pies, pound cakes, fruit cakes and coconut drop cookies that were to die for.

Lillie Mae is survived by her four sons Lorenzo Landers, Vernon Landers, Randy Landers (Tara) and Stan Landers; two sisters, Ruby Lee Roberson (Ransom) and Patricia Ann Hayes; two brothers, Herbert Johnson and Jackie Johnson; two sister-in-laws Loretta Landers and Betty Johnson; four grandchildren whom she doted on and loved dearly - Ryan Landers Sr., Rechara Groves (Paul), Shannon Landers, Brian Landers (Saried); eight great-grandchildren and host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM on TUESDAY, May 14, 2019 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church located on 2230 Bannerman Road, Tallahassee, FL. 32312.

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Reverend Dr. R. B. Holmes Jr. is graciously hosting Lillie Mae's celebration of life on WEDNESDAY, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Elder Dr. Joseph D. Johnson Sr., pastor of New Bethlehem Baptist Church will officiate.

The immediate family will assemble at the residence. The family is asking all others to assemble at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church located at located at 224 N. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Interment will take place at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 9 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now