Lillie Mae Landers
Tallahassee - Lillie Mae Landers, 88, passed away on May 6, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Johnson and Martha Thomas Johnson. Lillie Mae was educated in Leon County and graduated from old Lincoln High School. In 1949, she married the late James Landers Jr., her husband of 43 years. After a 37 ½ career at Florida State University, she retired in 1992. Lillie Mae came to know Christ as her savior in 1945 and joined the New Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health declined. She loved to cook and bake. She was known for her sweet potato pies, pound cakes, fruit cakes and coconut drop cookies that were to die for.
Lillie Mae is survived by her four sons Lorenzo Landers, Vernon Landers, Randy Landers (Tara) and Stan Landers; two sisters, Ruby Lee Roberson (Ransom) and Patricia Ann Hayes; two brothers, Herbert Johnson and Jackie Johnson; two sister-in-laws Loretta Landers and Betty Johnson; four grandchildren whom she doted on and loved dearly - Ryan Landers Sr., Rechara Groves (Paul), Shannon Landers, Brian Landers (Saried); eight great-grandchildren and host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM on TUESDAY, May 14, 2019 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church located on 2230 Bannerman Road, Tallahassee, FL. 32312.
The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Reverend Dr. R. B. Holmes Jr. is graciously hosting Lillie Mae's celebration of life on WEDNESDAY, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Elder Dr. Joseph D. Johnson Sr., pastor of New Bethlehem Baptist Church will officiate.
The immediate family will assemble at the residence. The family is asking all others to assemble at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church located at located at 224 N. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Interment will take place at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 9 to May 12, 2019